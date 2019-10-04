10 civilians killed as blast rocks Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Jalalabad (Afghanistan), Oct 7 (IANS) At least ten civilians were killed and 27 others wounded as a blast targeted a mini-bus of security forces in Nangarhar’s provincial capital Jalalabad on Monday, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogiani said.

“An explosive-laden rickshaw was detonated next to a mini-bus of the national army’s recruitment personnel in Jalalabad city at around 04:00 pm local time killing 10 civilians including a child on the spot and injuring 27 others,” Khogiani told Xinhua news agency.

All the victims are civilians, the official said.

The official, however, did not provide more details, saying investigation has been initiated and details would be made public after completion of the probe.

–IANS

vin/