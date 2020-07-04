10 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, July 4 (IANS) Ten Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

There were 402 patients still being treated, including six in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 78,509 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Friday, the report said.

As of Friday, a total of 83,545 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 had died of the disease.

