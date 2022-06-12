The Dwarka district police of New Delhi on Sunday said that it has arrested as many as 10 criminals during a surprise foot patrolling in Dabri area.

DCP of Dwarka, M. Harsh Vardhan said that to catch the criminals they took many initiatives, and foot patrolling was one of them.

“On Saturday evening, we did surprise foot patrolling in the area. We arrested ten criminals in order to instil confidence in the public. The exercise was carried out under the supervision of Dabri ACP Vijay Singh with police teams of Uttam Nagar, Dabri and Bindapur,” said Harsh Vardhan.

The official said that in Uttam Nagar area they arrested three criminals.

SHO, Uttam Nagar was leading the team which arrested Nitin Tiwari and Shubham, both wanted in Gambling act. The police recovered Rs 2,740 cash from them. After this the team held one Sunny with 102 quarters of illicit liquor.

“In Dabri area we held five criminals. The foot patrolling team was headed by Dabri SHO. Those who were held by this team were identified as Aman, Praveen, Vicky, Manohar and Rohit. Stolen items were recovered from them,” said the police official.

The official said that apart from stolen items, 174 quarters of illicit liquor were recovered from Vicky and 120 from Manohar.

In Bindapur area, two were held by the police team. They were identified as Kishori and Mohammed Khalid. Police recovered some money from them and impounded the car.

“Apart from above, four motorcycles have been impounded for violation of MV rules and action against encroachment on public roads was taken,” said Harsh Vardhan.

20220612-195603