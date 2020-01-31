10 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) At least 10 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India on Tuesday.

According to northern railway officials, Vasco-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express was delayed by 3 hours and 45 minutes, followed by Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express which was running behind its schedule by 3 hours.

Even Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail were delayed by 2 hours.

The Sriganganagar-Howrah Udhan Abha Toofan Express and Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express were also running behind their schedule by 1 hours and 30 minutes.

On Monday, 15 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India.

–IANS

