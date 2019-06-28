10% EWS quota in govt jobs, admission in educational institutions in Bengal

Kolkata,A July 2 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to introduce 10 per cent reservations for the economically weaker section (EWS) in government jobs and admission in state-run educational institutions.

“10 percent reservation will be provided to the (EWS) in direct recruitment in civil posts and services under the West Bengal government and in admission in all the state-run educational institutions. It was decided by the state cabinet that met today under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” said Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

The Centre has come out with the constitutional amendment bill giving 10 per cent economic reservation in government jobs and educational institutions quota benefits to the EWS candidates in the general category.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cleared the bill on January 8 and 9 respectively, and it was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

