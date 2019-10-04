10 ex-air warriors get new jobs with Boeing-funded training

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) Coinciding with the 87th Indian Air Force (IAF) day, 10 former air warriors have secured corporate jobs after skilling in an aerospace programme the US aerospace major Boeing funded through an academy, an official said on Tuesday.

“The 10 ex-air warriors joined as Aerospace Technical Publication Engineers, with P3, an engineering and consulting firm, which provides solutions in aerospace, defence, automotive and telecom domains,” said BridgeNow Academy Chief Executive Peter Immanuel in a statement here.

With the help of the Boeing grant, the Learning Links Foundation (LLF) has developed the veterans’ skilling programme to resettle ex-servicemen and has partnered with the BridgeNow Academy, an industry-oriented technical training provider focused on bridging the skill gap in the aerospace and aviation domains.

“The air force has a rich pool of manpower in aviation who are trained and have decades of experience in handling modern generation aircraft and associated systems,” said IAF Director Training S. Kataria in a statement here.

The air force veterans had a month-long classroom and practical training on engineering software tools at the Academy in the city’s upscale eastern suburb of Whitefield.

“The Foundation curated and delivered the curriculum, which included soft skills training to prepare the ex-air warriors for their new role in a corporate environment,” said Immanuel at the recent valedictory function of the programme at his academy.

The programme aims to improve the job prospects of ex-servicemen with technical skills in the domain relevant to their prior work experience. As a non-profit organisation, the Foundation enhances quality, promotes innovation and develops future-ready citizens.

“We believe the best way to achieve our goal is by delivering measurable and sustainable change in the education and innovation ecosystem. Our work covers the lifecycle, from primary to higher education, including formal and non-formal segments. The Academy focuses on delivering solutions that address the challenges in quality and learning faced by learners, service providers and governments,” Immanuel added.

