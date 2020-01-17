10 FIRs registered against AAP ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Election Commission teams have registered 10 FIRs against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections slated to be held on February 8.

The state poll panel also seized Rs 1.14 crore on Sunday.

According to an official statement from the office of Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, “184 cases have been registered in different areas on Sunday for violating model code of conduct. Ten of these cases (eight FIRs and two Delhi Diary Entries) are against the AAP, while five cases have been registered against the Congress and two against the BJP. The rest 167 cases have been registered against non-political parties.”

According to Nalin Chauhan, the nodal officer (media) of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer’s office, “183 FIRs were registered in the capital under the Arms Act on Sunday. In these recorded cases, 202 people have been arrested by the police. Almost 1.5 quintal of intoxicants was also seized from different places.”

Apart from this, nine cases related to misuse of vehicles, illegal use of loudspeakers, illegal meetings and giving bribes to the voters were registered at different places.

In 488 cases registered under the Excise Act, 497 people have been arrested. Similarly, 212 cases related to seizure of non-licensed weapons, explosives and cartridges have also been registered and 4,034 licensed weapons have been deposited.

