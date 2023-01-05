INDIALIFESTYLE

10 ‘green stations’ of Mumbai Metro-7 win top Platinum Rating of IGBC

NewsWire
0
0

As many as 10 ‘green stations’ on the 16-km long Mumbai Metro Line 7 operating from Dahisar East-Andheri East, have bagged the coveted top ranking of Platinum Rating awarded by the IGBC, a top official of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, said here on Thursday.

The elevated stations are: Ovaripada, Rashtriya Udyan, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar, Akurli, Kurar, Dindoshi and Jogeshwari E. and Aarey, which were evaluated by the Indian Green Building Council’s (IGBC) Green Mass Rapid Transport System Rating (GMRTSR) Program.

Besides these 10 stations, the MMRDA has sought evaluation for other stations which is in progress and in future all stations of upcoming Metro lines shall be made eligible for the IGBC’s topmost rankings, said MMRDA Commissioner S.V.R. Srinivas.

“The certification by IGBC emphasizes the compliance by design to sustainability measures such as water efficiency, energy efficiency, passenger comfort, multimodal integration of the Metro System, etc.,” said Srinivas.

The evaluation is categorised by IGBC into 6 types which include – Site Selection & Planning, Water Efficiency, Energy Efficiency, Material Conservation, Indoor Environment & Comfort, and Innovation in Design & Construction, he added.

The MMRDA has incorporated various measures for universal access of Metro-7 at all 10 stations, with wide access doors, handrails, and control buttons at convenient heights for wheelchair-bound commuters, specially designed wide Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates, ramps to maintain floor level uniformity, dedicated space inside the train close to entry/exit gates, and low-height ticket counters, and a series of other ‘green’ initiatives.

The implementation of Indian Road Congress Code IRC: SP:55-2001 has been planned with a sequence of activities related to the planning of traffic diversion during construction including reconnaissance, traffic survey, data analysis, preparation of traffic diversion scheme, consultation with stakeholders, etc.

“The MMRDA is focusing on sustainability and eco-friendly development. We are performing sustainable practices and solutions as per the green building initiative of the government’s goal of the ‘Net Zero initiative by 2070’,” said Srinivas.

20230105-201801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Khattar to monitor Covid management in Gurugram

    DIFF to screen best of world cinema on inflatable screens

    Designs by Alberto and Diego Giacometti, Design & Tiffany

    Allu Arjun to grace pre-release event of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie...