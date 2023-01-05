As many as 10 ‘green stations’ on the 16-km long Mumbai Metro Line 7 operating from Dahisar East-Andheri East, have bagged the coveted top ranking of Platinum Rating awarded by the IGBC, a top official of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, said here on Thursday.

The elevated stations are: Ovaripada, Rashtriya Udyan, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar, Akurli, Kurar, Dindoshi and Jogeshwari E. and Aarey, which were evaluated by the Indian Green Building Council’s (IGBC) Green Mass Rapid Transport System Rating (GMRTSR) Program.

Besides these 10 stations, the MMRDA has sought evaluation for other stations which is in progress and in future all stations of upcoming Metro lines shall be made eligible for the IGBC’s topmost rankings, said MMRDA Commissioner S.V.R. Srinivas.

“The certification by IGBC emphasizes the compliance by design to sustainability measures such as water efficiency, energy efficiency, passenger comfort, multimodal integration of the Metro System, etc.,” said Srinivas.

The evaluation is categorised by IGBC into 6 types which include – Site Selection & Planning, Water Efficiency, Energy Efficiency, Material Conservation, Indoor Environment & Comfort, and Innovation in Design & Construction, he added.

The MMRDA has incorporated various measures for universal access of Metro-7 at all 10 stations, with wide access doors, handrails, and control buttons at convenient heights for wheelchair-bound commuters, specially designed wide Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates, ramps to maintain floor level uniformity, dedicated space inside the train close to entry/exit gates, and low-height ticket counters, and a series of other ‘green’ initiatives.

The implementation of Indian Road Congress Code IRC: SP:55-2001 has been planned with a sequence of activities related to the planning of traffic diversion during construction including reconnaissance, traffic survey, data analysis, preparation of traffic diversion scheme, consultation with stakeholders, etc.

“The MMRDA is focusing on sustainability and eco-friendly development. We are performing sustainable practices and solutions as per the green building initiative of the government’s goal of the ‘Net Zero initiative by 2070’,” said Srinivas.

