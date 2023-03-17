Ten persons, who were running a gambling racket, were held by Outer Delhi Police, an official said.

Cash and playing cards were seized by the police during the raid.

“In order to control organised crime in the jurisdiction of Outer District, Special Staff, Outer District has been tasked to develop information about the criminals involved in the crime and to make efforts to nab them. Their efforts led to the busting of a gambling racket in Ranhola. Ten persons have been arrested along with the recovery of cash amount of Rs 1,56,890 kept at stake for gambling,” said DCP, Outer, Harender Kumar Singh.

Singh said that ACP Arun Kumar Chaudhary and inspector Praveen got the tip-off that few persons were running gambling racket in Ranhola. The information was developed and a raiding team was formed to nab all the accused. The kingpin of the racket was said to be Sukhbir.

“On the basis of the information, the team conducted a raid at Vikrant Chowk in Ranhola area, where ten persons including the kingpin Sukhbir was found gambling with cards. All the ten persons were apprehended and cash amount of Rs 1,56,890 kept at stake for betting and 416 playing cards were recovered from the spot,” the official said.

Later, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR under section 12/09/55 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act.

The police said that kingpin Sukhbir has been previously involved in two other cases of gambling.

20230317-164403