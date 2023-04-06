INDIA

10 held in Ahmedabad for gambling at Taj Hotel

At least 10 people have been detained for gambling at the Taj Hotel here, an official said on Thursday.

Several prominent personalities of the city including Kailash Goenka, the owner of Sankalp Group, were caught gambling with “red and white coins”.

The police conducted a raid at the hotel located on Sindhu Bhavan Road on Wednesday night on the basis of an information.

The police seized cash of Rs 9.83 lakh, four mobile phones worth Rs 65,000, and 186 coins of red and white colour.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Kailash Goenka, 57; Shankar Mohanbhai Patel, 57; Hasmukh Mafatlal Parikh, 56; Ajit Shantilal Shah, 49; Kanubhai Ambalal Patel, 58; Bhavini Indrajit Parikh, 47; Pradeep Rambhai Patel, 59; Bharatbhai Manilal Patel, 59; Jagdish Bhagwan Desai, 59, and Narendra Jivanlal Patel, 57.

They were later released on bail.

The police have registered a case against them, and an investigation is underway.

