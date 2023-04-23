INDIA

10 held in Delhi for organising ‘horse cart race’

NewsWire
0
0

At least 10 people on Sunday were detained in the national capital for allegedly organising a ‘horse cart race’ near Rajghat, “creating a nuisance and putting lives of others on the road in danger”, the police said.

The apprehended individuals include those riding two-wheelers to clear the way for the horse carts, as well as persons who were on the carts. Four horse carts and three 2-wheelers have been seized, the police said.

A senior police officer said that they received information regarding it at around 4.30 p.m.

“We received information that some people were engaged in horse racing at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Rajghat towards Delhi Gate, Civic Centre and moving towards Paharganj. A police team, immediately, swung into action and put barricades on the road near P.S. Kamla Market,” the police officer said.

Four horse carts were seized and six persons riding them detained.

The official said “that those detained created a nuisance on the road and put the lives of others on the road in danger”.

An FIR under sections 289,268,188, 34 of the IPC read with section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act has been registered.

While the carts and two-wheelers (2 scooty and 1 motorcycle) have been sized, the horses will be handed over to the MCD.

20230423-221204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Annamalai to campaign for AIADMK in Erode East

    UP farmer commits suicide after rain destroys crops

    Andhra woman village volunteer stabbed to death

    Big B thinks a lot before posting anything on social media