The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has demolished 10 houses of people from the Schedule Caste (SC) community during an anti-encroachment drive in Sagar district, triggering a political controversy in the poll-bound state, an official said.

The houses were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), however, the official added that the houses were constructed on forest land.

Following the demolition drive, the locals staged a protest, with the Opposition Congress extending its support to the protesters.

Congress alleged that the action was taken on behest of cabinet minister Govind Singh Rajput, who is a loyalist of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh reached the spot and hit out at the BJP minister. He questioned the anti-encroachment drive and said that the district administration should be held responsible.

“These houses were built under PMAY with prior permission of the district administration. How could these houses be declared illegal? Was the district administration sleeping when permission was granted? The action has come on behest of BJP leader Govind Singh,” Digvijaya said.

The senior Congress leader also added that many BJP leaders have constructed bungalows on government land but the state administration would not dare to take any action against them.

“CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take action only against poor people, and not against his own party leaders who have encroached several acres of government land,” Digvijaya said.

BJP Minister Govind Singh Rajput, who is a BJP MLA from Surkhi Assembly constituency (in Sagar district) responded to Digvijaya’s allegations, saying that the Congress leader was attempting to make the anti-demolition drive a political issue.

“I have asked Sagar district administration to allot plots to built houses of those who were demolished during the anti-encroachment drive,” Rajput said.

