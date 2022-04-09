WORLD

10 humanitarian corridors in Ukraine approved for Saturday

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed that 10 humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of stranded civilians have been approved for Saturday.

According to Vereshchuk, evacuation will be allowed from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhya by private transport, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

The other corridors to the Zaporizhzhya region are from the cities of Berdyansk, Tokmak, Energodar and Melitopol.

Meanwhile, in the Luhansk region, evacuations can take place from Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Gorske and Rubizhne, the Minister announced.

