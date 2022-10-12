INDIA

10 injured as buses collide on Pamban bridge in TN’s Ramanathapuram

Ten people were injured when two buses collided on the Pamban road bridge in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

The injured were taken to the Ramanathapuram Government hospital and are recovering.

The collision took place between a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus moving from Rameswaram to Madurai and a private bus from Chennai to Rameswaram.

After the collision, the private bus broke the parapet of the bridge but did not fall into the sea which could have led to a major disaster.

The Ramanathapuram police said that they have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the accident. Police also said that they will be checking whether the buses were overspeeding when the accident occurred and whether the buses have all the necessary and mandatory licenses for plying on the road.

Rameswaram is a major pilgrimage centre for the Hindus in South India and people from all areas reach the temple town. The accident led to a roadblock for some time on the bridge, but later the police, fire and rescue services cleared the bridge, which is the connecting link to the mainland from the temple town.

20221012-131805

