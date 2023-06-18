INDIA

10 injured in shuttle bus accident at B’luru airport

At least 10 people, including a child, were injured when a shuttle bus crashed into a pole at Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday.

The shuttle bus, carrying 17 passengers, was operating between two terminals.

No loss of life was reported in the crash which occurred around 5 a.m. Two members of cabin crew were also reported to be in the bus.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to have received minor injuries.

Karnataka police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the accident. They were investigating if the driver slept during the drive, leading to the collision.

The shuttle buses connects T1 with the newly launched T2 terminal which is less than a kilometer away. Most of the domestic airlines operate from the new terminal. Passengers rely on shuttle bus service to reach T2.

The Bengaluru airport authorities plan to shift all international operations to the new terminal while the old terminal will handle domestic flights.

