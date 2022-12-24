WORLD

10 killed, 50 injured in S.Africa gas explosion

NewsWire
At least 10 people were killed and around 50 others were injured on Saturday following a gas explosion at Boksburg in South Africa, officials said.

William Ntladi, a spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services, told Xinhua that they received a report that a gas truck was stuck under a bridge in Boksburg at around 7.50 a.m.

“When the firefighters tried to suppress the fire, there was an explosion and six firefighters were injured… they are in a stable condition,” Ntladi said, adding that the circumstances will be investigated.

The type of gas carried by the truck was unclear, according to the spokesperson.

