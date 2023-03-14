WORLD

10 killed in Al-Qaeda attack in Yemen

NewsWire
0
0

At least 10 people were killed on Tuesday in an attack by Al-Qaeda terrorists on members of government forces in Yemen’s Shabwa province, the media reported, citing officials.

“A group of gunmen of the Yemen-based al-Qaida branch launched an attack on Al-Safra point of the Fifth Brigade of Shabwa’s local defence troops,” an official told Xinhua news agency on the condition of anonymity.

“The militants launched an attack on the checkpoint, using heavy weapons and grenades, surrounding the soldiers and cutting off their escape routes,” he said.

“However, reinforcements from other government troops in Shabwa arrived quickly on the scene and provided timely intervention support to the beleaguered troops,” he added.

The reinforcements engaged the attackers in a fierce fire-fight, eliminating at least six terrorists and bringing the situation under control.

20230314-194603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ in UN debut amid rift with allies

    US judge dismisses Trump’s Twitter ban lawsuit

    T20 World Cup: Pant replaces Karthik as India win toss, elect...

    South Sudan sends peacekeeping troops to Congo