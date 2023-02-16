Ten people were killed in avalanches in Tajikistan, according to the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense.

Eight people died and 22 residential houses were destroyed after heavy snow hit Khorog, the capital city of Tajikistan’s eastern Gorno-Badakhshan Region on Wednesday. The avalanche also caused blackouts in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another two were killed in an avalanche near Dushanbe, the nation’s capital, which also left many cars buried on a highway.

Local meteorological department has warned that the avalanche threat will last until February 19.

Tajikistan, with mountainous regions accounting for 93 per cent of its territories, is prone to natural disasters like avalanches and mountain torrents.

20230216-053202