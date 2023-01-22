WORLD

10 killed in California shooting, search launched for gunman (2nd Lead)

NewsWire
0
0

At least 10 people were killed, and another 10 injured, in a shooting on Saturday night in California’s Monterey Park city, where thousands of people had gathered for the Lunar New Year festival, as per local police, reports said.

The incident happened at around 10.20 p.m. local time on Saturday (11.50 a.m. on Sunday IST).

“Last night, at approximately 22:22 (local time) officers from the Monterey Park police department responded to a local business (on) West Garvey Avenue in the city of Monterey Park regarding a shots fired call.

“When officers arrived on scene they arrived numerous individuals  patrons of the location  pouring out of the location screaming.

“The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims. The Monterey Park police (and) fire department responded to the scene and treated the injured and pronounced ten of the victims deceased at the scene,” Captain Andrew Meyer of the LA Country Sheriff’s department said, the BBC reported.

“There were at least ten additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and were listed in various conditions, from stable to critical,” he added.

“The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding,” Meyer said.

The city, located around 13km east of Los Angeles, is said to have a large Asian population.

The Los Angeles Times cited an eyewitness as saying that three people ran into his restaurant and told him to lock the door as there was a man with a machine gun in the area.

20230122-180005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran to continue nuke talks until final deal: Rouhani

    Al-Qaeda joins Taliban in attack on Panjshir valley

    Italy kicks off monkeypox vaccination campaign

    Russia not to initiate reconciliation with West: Lavrov