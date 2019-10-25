10 killed in Pak train fire

Islamabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Ten passengers were charred to death and 30 injured when a train from Karachi to Rawalpindi caught fire in Pakistan’s east Punjab province on Thursday, Geo news reported.

The passenger train, Tezgam, caught fire near the city area of Liaquatpur, a Pakistan Railways official confirmed. The fire was caused when a gas cylinder being carried by a passenger exploded, he said.

According to details, the passengers were cooking breakfast when the blast occurred. Two adjoining coaches were engulfed in the raging fire.

–IANS

dpb/in