10 killed in US plane crash

Houston, July 1 (IANS) At least ten people have died after a small aircraft crashed at an airport in Dallas, Texas.

All ten people on board were killed after it crashed at Addison Airport at 9:10 a.m local time on Sunday, Mary Rosenbleeth, spokeswoman for the city of Addison, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The twin-engine small plane had just taken off when it crashed into a hangar at the airport, about 25 km north of downtown Dallas, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said. The fire destroyed the aircraft.

Authorities have not released information about the identities of the people who were killed. Addison fire spokesman Edward Martelle said authorities had not identified the plane’s owner.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were sending investigators to the scene, local media reported.

–IANS

vin/