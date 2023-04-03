Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed to work fast to provide jobs to 10 lakh youths. The Chief Minister has given a major responsibility for this to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). But when the position for three of six members is vacant in BPSC itself, questions arise whether it will be able to deliver the goods?

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said on the 75th anniversary of BPSC that instructions have been given to work fast for providing jobs to 10 lakh youths. After this, the questions started arising.

Bihar Public Service Commission was established in 1945 with its headquarters in Ranchi but in 1981 its headquarters was shifted to Patna. BPSC used to have 10 members with a chairman earlier but after the separation of Jharkhand from Bihar, the number of members of BPSC was reduced to six.

At present, only three out of six members are working. Three members have retired whose positions are vacant. However, the Chief Minister has given instructions to nominate new members within five days.

By increasing the number of members of Bihar Public Service Commission and giving them the responsibility of works, the Chief Minister has also indicated that BPSC will play an important role in Mission 10 lakh jobs.

However, the opposition does not agree with these statements of the Chief Minister. BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma says that the Chief Minister is daydreaming the people. He said that the teacher candidates are demanding a job on the streets, but the government is not able to give it at all.

Reminding the RJD’s election promise, he said that Tejashwi Yadav had promised to give jobs to 10 lakh people in the first cabinet meeting as soon as he comes to power, but till now this promise could not be fulfilled.

