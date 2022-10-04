INDIA

10 missing in Gomti, Ganga rivers in UP, searches on

Ten persons were missing and feared drowned in two separate incidents in Lucknow and Kanpur on Tuesday, police said.

While four youths went missing in the Gomti river in Lucknow during idol immersion, six persons, including four girls, are feared drowned in Bilhaur in Kanpur.

The youths in Lucknow reportedly drowned during idol immersion when they lost their balance in the boat.

In Kanpur, four girls waded into waters and then slipped into the river. Two youths who had accompanied them, jumped into the river to rescue the girls. All are missing.

Rescue operations have started in both places and senior police officials are supervising the divers.

20221004-161805

