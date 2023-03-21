INDIA

10 mobile phones recovered from two juice cartons flung into Rohini Jail

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi prison authorities have recovered 10 mobile phones and other contraband concealed in two juice cartons thrown from outside into Rohini Jail no 10, an official said on Tuesday.

According to a senior prison official, on Monday evening, the staff of the Rohini Central Jail no. 10 noticed that someone had thrown something inside the prison.

“The suspicious objects were tightly packed in two Real Juice packets. When the packets were opened, ten mobile phones, four data cables and loose tobacco (approximately 75 grams) were recovered,” said the official.

On further investigation, it was revealed that the packets were thrown over the jail wall from outside.

“The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation and necessary action as per law,” the official added.

20230321-175803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Cameron Green fits into our strategy, gives...

    Kerala police heaves sigh of relief as missing woman cop traced

    Upload women’s dignity, ensure safe environment: Vice Prez

    Criminal who attacked cops arrested in Karnataka