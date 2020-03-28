10 new Covid-19 cases take Rajasthan tally to 69

Jaipur, March 30 (IANS) The Rajasthan government, here on Monday, reported 10 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 69. While two cases are from Jaipur and one from Bhilwara, seven are Iran evacuees, shifted to Jodhpur recently, according to officials.

Of the three Covid-19 new cases, first is a 70-year-old female and second a 21-year- old male. They are mother and son of a Covid-19 patient from the Ramganj area of the city, said Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

The youth, who had returned from Oman a few days back, was asked to quarantine himself by medical and health personnel. But he kept meeting relatives and friends. One of his friends also tested Covid-19 positive.

After the new cases, curfew has been clamped in seven police station areas of the walled city.

The third patient, 40-year-old male from Bhilwara — was the OPD patient of the Bangar Hospital, Bhilwara, said Singh.

At AIIMS Jodhpur, 43 samples of Iran evacuees have been tested. Of this, six tested positive and 37 negative. SN Medical Collage, Jodhpur, tested two samples of the evacuees. Of this, only one tested positive, confirmed Singh.

Out the 69 positive cases, 62 are residents of Rajasthan. 14 of them had turned negative from positive and four been discharged, said Singh.

–IANS

arc/pcj