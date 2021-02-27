The Chinese mainland reported 10 new imported Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,984, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Guangdong, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Sichuan, Xinhua news agency reported citing the health commission.

Among all the imported cases, 4,824 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 160 remained hospitalised, the health commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

–IANS

int/pgh