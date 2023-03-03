Ten persons, including five children, were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in a house in Bengaluru’s Mariyappanapalya on Friday.

According to police, the condition of four persons is critical. The police said that the incident took place as the family members forgot to turn off the gas stove after cooking dinner. When they went to cook in the kitchen in the morning the gas exploded.

Ajmal (46), Nazeem (42), Riyan (14), Adnaan (12), Fayaz (10), Meharunnisa (11), Azaan (5), Jainab (8), Amir Khan (52), Shabanaz (18), Naseema (40), Salma (33) and Reshma Bhanu (48) are the injured persons, and have been shifted to the Victoria hospital.

The police said that there was a family function at the house and special dishes had been cooked. The impact of the explosion has led to cracks in the house.

The Fire Force and Emergency services personnel extinguished the fire. The police have taken up the investigation.

