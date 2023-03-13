INDIASCI-TECH

10 Oscar 2023-nominated films relied on Adobe creative tools

Ten Oscar-nominated films utilised Adobe creative applications to bring their stories to life, including three documentaries, and hits ranging from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the software major Adobe said on Monday.

Filmmakers used Adobe Creative Cloud applications, including Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator, and Frame.io to edit, create, and collaborate — along with Adobe Substance 3D to produce photo- and hyper-realistic 3D objects and effects.

“We’re proud to empower Oscar-nominated filmmakers to bring the world’s greatest stories to life with the leading platform of creative applications and services in Adobe Creative Cloud and the Substance 3D collection,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, Adobe Creative Cloud.

Adobe has won prestigious awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Advanced Imaging Society for pioneering filmmaking technologies.

Adobe’s innovative and reliable Creative Cloud and Substance 3D tools equip filmmakers with the creative control to meet these demands and create standout movies.

Editor Paul Rogers and his team at Parallax Post relied on Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io to bring aEverything Everywhere All at Once to life’, earning 11 nominations, including Best Film Editing and Best Picture.

“Premiere Pro is wonderful and I couldn’t imagine cutting in any other programme,” said Rogers.

‘Top Gun: Maverick Film’ UI designer Jayse Hansen turned to After Effects and Illustrator tools to supplement the practical interior shots of the various aircrafts by designing and animating the realistic cockpit, speed and command centre displays that captivated audiences and earned six nominations, including Best Visual Effects and Best Picture.

Adobe Creative Cloud and Frame.io were important tools for the post-production team of ‘Fire of Love’, the National Geographic Documentary Films feature which earned a Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award at Sundance as well as an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature Film.

20230313-122601

