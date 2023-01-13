INDIA

10 pilgrims bound for Shirdi killed in accident, President, PM grieve (2nd Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragedy, 10 pilgrims were killed and 24 others were injured when a speeding private luxury bus carrying them to the famed Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, crashed into an oncoming truck near Patharde in Nashik district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 7 a.m., when the bus, with around 45 pilgrims from Ambernath town in Thane, was speeding to Shirdi via Sinnar-Shirdi state highway.

According to police, the bus crashed headlong into the truck coming from the opposite direction and then overturned, resulting in the huge disaster, said the police.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain and grief over the tragedy and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families and the injured victims.

The PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 200,000 to the relatives of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

In Mumbai, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed shock over the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of all the deceased besides free medical treatment for all the injured victims.

He also ordered a detailed probe into the accident, the causes and related aspects, said an official.

Among those who perished in the accident are 6 women, 2 men and 2 minors, all from Ambernath town, said the police.

They are: Pramila P. Gondhali, 45, Diksha S. Gondhali, 18, Naresh M. Ubale 38, Vaishali N. Ubale, 32, Shravani S. Baraskar, 30, Shraddha S. Baraskar, 4, Roshni R. Wadekar, 30, Balaji K. Mehti, 25, Ayushman P. Mehti, 5, and an unidentified teenaged girl.

Of the 24 injured victims – comprising 13 women – 20 are admitted to the Sinnar Rural Hospital, Matoshree Hospital, Yeshwant Hospital and Salunkhe Hospital, and four were treated and allowed to go by the Sinnar Rural Hospital.

Some who are seriously injured have been rushed to the Shirdi Superspeciality Hospital and the Vavi police have registered an accident case with the probe underway.

Soon after learning of the calamity, the shocked families, relatives and friends of the victims rushed from Ambernath to Nashik, with emotional scenes witnessed near the hospitals, while Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse called on the victims undergoing treatment.

20230113-173204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Varun, Kriti to add glamour on weekend ka vaar episode of...

    BJP leading in Uttrakhand, but CM Dhami is trailing in Khatima

    Eyeing the vote of minorities in 2024, AIADMK cosying up to...

    Probe explosion at intelligence headquarters swiftly: Punjab CM