INDIA

10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in CISF recruitment, relaxation in age limit

NewsWire
The Central government has announced 10 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in vacancies within the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Along with this, the ex-Agniveers of the first batch will be given a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit.

The notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday also stated that ex-Agniveers of the subsequent batch will get an age relaxation of three years.

As per the notification, ex-Agniveers will also be exempted from the physical efficiency test.

For this, the MHA amended the CISF Act, 1968.

The Home Ministry had recently made a similar announcement regarding the Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment of ex-Agniveers.

