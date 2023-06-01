A total of 10 sharpshooters of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldie Brar gang have been nabbed from two different places in Gurugram, the police said on Thursday.

A police officer said that Crime Branch units of the Gurugram Police apprehended the shooters on Wednesday, following inputs, from Bhondsi and another place near Devilal Stadium.

A total of four foreign-made pistols, 28 live cartridges, two vehicles (1 Scorpio and 1 Honda City), seven police uniforms, among other things, have been recovered from their possession.

It was learned that the Honda City vehicle was stolen from Delhi.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Varun Dahiya told reporters that acting on a tip-off, seven persons — Kumar a.k.a. Anil (24), Harjot Singh (23), Ajay Isharwalia a.k.a. Punjabi (20), Prince a.k.a. Golu (18), Joginder a.k.a. Joga (31), Sandeep a.k.a. Deep (23) and Sinderpal a.k.a. Bittu (33), were nabbed from Bhondsi area in Gurugram .

After questioning the arrested individuals, their three other accomplices — Dharmender a.k.a. Dharma (27), Deepak a.k.a. Dilawar (26) and Bharat (24), were also nabbed along with illegal weapons from a place near Devilal Stadium in Gurugram.

“It was learnt that all of them are active shooters of notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gang, and had come to Gurugram to execute a major incident of robbery and kidnapping. As part of their plan, Joginder had to disguise as a police inspector while other members would wear police uniforms and carry out the crime in police uniform.

“They were planning to kidnap a person and extort crores of rupees as ransom. However, before they could do anything, they were nabbed. Seven of the accused were wearing police uniforms at the time of arrest,” ACP Dahiya said.

They were in constant contact with Goldie Brar and others.

The police said the arrested individuals were involved in over 26 cases registered against them in different districts of Haryana including Bhiwani, Panchkula, Sirsa, Ambala, Gurugram including Mohali (Punjab), Rajasthan for robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder, theft, assault, threatening, possessing illegal arms etc.

On asking whether the accused were involved in the singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the ACP said their companions were involved in it, and their roles would become clearer after an investigation.”

“They are being questioned thoroughly and information about their criminal records is also being collected. The accused will be taken to police custody on remand after being presented in court for further proceedings,” he said.

