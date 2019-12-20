10 stunning gadgets to look forward to this year

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) While the year gone by witnessed a surge in foldable smartphones, smart home speakers, wearables and PC gaming, 2020 is set to herald tech-lifestyle brands like 5G-capable devices including Internet of Things (IoT) home products, smart shoes, fitness bands and gaming-focused smartphones.

Here are some upcoming gadgets which you can include in your 2020 bucket list.

1. New Apple iPad Pro: Apple is reportedly working on the updated 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with an iPhone 11 Pro-style, triple-camera system at the back.

Likely to be launched in March, the 11-inch iPad Pro will have an aluminium back while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro may debut with a glass back panel.

2. Realme fitness band: Aiming to become a tech-lifestyle company, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed the company is planning to enter the fitness tracker segment in early 2020. The company is currently working on a fitness tracker for the India market which will be an affordable device.

3. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: The South Korean giant is likely to release a new foldable smartphone that folds like a clam in February, before the release of its flagship Galaxy S11.

The South Korean tech giant is reportedly in talks with three mobile carriers to release its second foldable smartphone. The foldable model will be available for sale immediately. The earlier Fold model is available in India for Rs 1.65 lakh.

4. Upgraded Sony PlayStation Controller: Sony has filed a patent for a new PlayStation controller. The latest design adds two new buttons to the design and is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020.

It looks remarkably similar to the current DualShock 4 but with a couple of extra buttons on the rear and one major omission: the PS button on the front. The latest design also has a USB Micro-B charger.

5. Smart Shoes: Amazfit, after Nike and adidas, is expected to launch a pair of smart running shoes at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas in the first week of January. The upcoming product is most likely a smart version of its running shoes with a step tracker built-in that records your steps.

Xiaomi has launched a couple of smart running shoes over the past few years and even announced a third-gen version in August 2019.

6. Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone: Lenovo is planning to launch a gaming smartphone under its Legion brand which is already known for gaming devices and accessories.

The upcoming Lenovo gaming smartphone will compete against brands like Asus, Black Shark, Razer, and Nubia gaming phones.

The smartphone is expected to feature either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or 865 with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

7. Echo Input Portable: The Echo Input Portable is a voice-controlled smart speaker that combines hands-free access to Alexa with a 4,800mAh rechargeable battery.

Designed to be carried around your home, Echo Input Portable comes with 360-degree audio and allows customers to access Alexa from anywhere in the room using the same far-field voice recognition as other Echo devices. Echo Input Portable is available for just Rs 4,999.

8. LG indoor vegetable cultivator appliance: LG will bring aeroponics to the consumer in 2020 with its new indoor vegetable cultivator appliance.

Aeroponics is the process of growing plants in an air or mist environment without the use of soil or an aggregate medium.

It controls light, temperature, and water to grow your own garden from up to 24 “all-in-one seed packages. The modular packages contain the seeds, peat moss, and fertilizer and come in 20 varieties of lettuce and herbs including romaine, arugula, chicory, and basil.

9. Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit

Fit your room with Philips Hue’s smart light bulbs  which connects to your smart home assistant as long as they get power. Just say, “Alexa, turn the lights off” and go to sleep. The Philips Hue white bulbs are great when you’re just starting out and getting used to smart lighting.

10. IoT Kitchen Appliances: Homes are getting smarter and more efficient and the coming year will witness the rise of IoT kitchen appliances. Scheduled for a February release, PantryOn’s IoT appliance not only monitors stored groceries but also automatically develops shopping lists, surfs the internet to find the best price and suggests alternative ingredients.

