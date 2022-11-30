SOUTH ASIA

10 terrorists killed in Pak military operation

At least 10 terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based military operation in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, the military said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement issued by the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted the operation on Tuesday in the Hoshab area, reports Xinhua news agency.

“As security forces were in the process of establishing blocking positions after identification of 12 to 14 terrorists’ location, terrorists opened fire onto the security forces,” the ISPR statement said.

It added that during the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, 10 terrorists were killed while another was arrested in injured condition.

Two terrorists managed to escape, and the operation to search for them continues in the area, the ISPR said.

The killed terrorists were involved in firing incidents targeting security forces and civilians alike besides planting improvised explosive devices, it added.

A heavy cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices have been recovered from the terrorists’ hideouts.

