The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fall in temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in ten districts of Tamil Nadu. The Weather department has also predicted fog in these districts during early morning hours.

The IMD in a statement issued on Sunday said that the temperature will fall by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Dharmapuri, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Tirupatur, Tiruchi, Vellore and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu.

The weathermen have also predicted whole frost in the districts of Nilgiris and Coimbatore in the next few days.

The night temperature is expected to fall during Pongal and from Pongal onwards, winter will commence in Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu.

The weather department predicted that in Chennai and surrounding districts, the sky will remain partly cloudy in the next 48 hours with the maximum temperature around 30 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature fall below 20 degrees Celsius.

