At least 10 trains have been cancelled due to restoration work at Bahanaga Bazar station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of South Eastern Railway.

Eight trains, which were to commence journey on June 28, and two trains, which were scheduled to depart on June 29 and 30, have been cancelled.

Following trains with June 28 as the date of journey have been cancelled. Train number 22831 Howrah – Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam, 22849 Shalimar – Secunderabad, 12773 Shalimar – Secunderabad, 22842 Tambaram – Santragachi, 18046 Hyderabad – Shalimar, 22864 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah, 22826 Chennai Central – Shalimar and 22888 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah.

Train number 22888 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah with June 29 as date of journey and 2850 Secunderabad – Shalimar, scheduled to depart on June 30 have also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, South Central railway announced that in order to clear the extra rush of passengers, it has extended the run of special trains between various destinations.

Train number 04121 Subedarganj-Secunderabad, which runs every Thursday, has been extended from July 6 to August 31.

04122 Secunderabad Subedarganj, which runs every Friday, extended from July 7 to September 1.

07445 Kakinada Town-Lingampalli (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) from July 3 to August 30.

07466 Lingampally-Kakinada Town (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday) from July 4 to August 31.

07191 Kacheguda-Madurai (Monday) from July 3 to August 28, 07192 Madurai-Kacheguda (Wednesday) from July 5 to August 30.

07695 Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram (Wednesday) from July 5 to August 30.

07696 Ramanathapuram- Secunderabad (Friday) from July 7 to August 25.

07189 H. S. Nanded-Erode (Friday) from July 7 to August 25.

07190 Erode-H.S. Nanded (Sunday) from July 9 to August 27.

07435 Kacheguda-Nagercoil (Fri) from July 7 to August 25.

07436 Nagercoil-Kacheguda (Sunday) from July 9 to August 27.

The other special trains, which have been extended are:

03253 Patna-Secunderabad (Monday, Wednesday) July 3 to August 30.

07255 Hyderabad-Patna (Wednesday) July 5 to August 30.

07256 Secunderabad-Patna (Friday) July 7 to September 1.

03225 Danapur-Secunderabad (Thursday) July 6 to August 10.

03226 Secunderabad-Danapur (Sunday) July 9 to August 13.

03357 Barauni-Coimbatore (Saturday) July 1 to August 30.

03358 Coimbatore- Barauni (Wednesday) July 5 to October 4.

05271 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur (Friday) July 7 to September 29.

05272 Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur (Monday) July 10 to October 2.

05215 Barauni-Yesvantpur (Saturday) July 1 to August 12.

05216 Yesvantpur-Barauni (Tuesday) July 4 to August 15.

