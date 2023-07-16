Around 10 persons who were trapped on the first floor of a building in South Extension Part-I, after the building’s lift suddenly jammed, were rescued by the Delhi Fire Services 10 hours after the incident.

The individuals were heading to the ground floor from Code Bar, located on the second floor of the building, when the lift jammed and they got stuck.

However, despite the panic situation, none of them called the PCR, raising questions.

A senior police official stated that 10 people were stranded in the lift of Code Bar South Ex Part-1; however, no PCR call was made to inform the police about the incident.

“The police officers have informed that no such PCR was received at KM Pur police station,” said the police official.

Upon discovering the incident, the police initiated an inquiry into the matter.

“After repeated inquiries with the owner, Surender Singh, and his son Sahil, they informed us that around 8-9 individuals, including Sahil’s friends Nishant Garg, Prince Sharma, Aman (25), Tanish (23), and 3-4 accompanying girls, as well as security staff Sandy, were stuck in the lift on the first floor at around 12:45 a.m.,” said the police official.

The official mentioned that the first floor is owned by someone else and was locked at the time.

They initially attempted to free themselves and later called the lift maintenance staff. The trapped individuals managed to exit the lift on the first floor but couldn’t proceed further since the first floor was locked.

“They also tried to contact the owner of the first floor to unlock it, but their efforts failed. They attempted to get to the ground floor on their own but couldn’t open the doors. They even tried to break the glass windows of the first floor but were unsuccessful,” said the police.

The official stated that when all their attempts failed, around 5:40 a.m., Tanish, instructed by Sahil (the owner’s son), called the Delhi Fire Service officials, who broke open the glass on the first floor, placed a ladder there, and rescued all of them.

“The information is currently being verified, and appropriate legal action will be taken accordingly,” the official said.

