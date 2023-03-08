New Delhi, March 8 (IANSlife) Everyone will unavoidably take stock of women’s accomplishments and advancement in social, economic, and artistic spheres as Women’s Day draws near. The media industry has made progress in portraying strong female characters and women’s depiction, even though there is still work to be done for gender equality. We’ve selected 10 must-listen audiobooks from Audible’s selection of female-centric and women-led audiobooks, episodes, and podcasts for you.

This International Women’s Day, celebrate women everywhere and lose yourself in engrossing audio amusement with Audible. These books, which range in genre from memoirs, history, horror, and real life to fiction, will undoubtedly have an effect on you that lasts a lifetime.

Adulting: It’s a Jungle Out There

Written by: Pocket Aces, Neha Pawar, Jayanti Kandwal; Narrated by: Aisha Ahmed, Yashaswini Dayama, Rohit Varghese

Adulting, a 20-episode Audible original podcast series, narrates the coming-of-age story of the lives of two young women balancing the responsibilities of adulthood in the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. The series takes us along on a journey of adulting as Ray & Nikhat (played by Yashaswini Dayama and Aisha Ahmed respectively) grapple with daily life obstacles. A relatable listen for young adults, it is an ideal series to binge on this Women’s Day.

Mine and Yours S2

Written by: Mishkka Singh Shekhawat, Mantra; Narrated by: Nakuul Mehta, Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait

Written by and centered around a woman, Mine, and Yours S2 is a first-of-its-kind love triangle for India. Jaiveer (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Sayani Gupta) have been in a wholesome live-in-relationship for almost three years. As they figure out what’s the ideal next step for them as a couple, their equation is aflutter when Rashi (Kubbra Sait), Priya’s first and only girlfriend stays with them for a month. The unexpected arrival of Rashi triggers jealousy followed by a competitive race between Jaiveer and her for Priya’s heart. To understand how Priya navigates the complications of sexuality, soulmates, and what she wants in her love life, tune in to Audible now!

Twisted by Chandrima Das

Written by: Chandrima Das; Narrated by: Nisa Shetty

A gripping audiobook that explores how fear can infiltrate our lives, no matter how far removed we may feel from the darkness. This must-listen title on Audible delves into the unsettling reality of how fear can twist our perception of reality and leave us vulnerable to our deepest fears.

The Light Podcast

Written and narrated by: Michelle Obama

Based on Michelle Obama’s tour promoting her recent bestselling book ‘The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times’, the 8-episode podcast features her conversations with special guests like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, and David Letterman, among others. The Light Podcast transcends the book and explores themes like substantial relationships, racial issues, gender gap, visibility, adapting to change, and more. Peppered with her trademark wit, candor, and compassion, the podcast makes for a fun and uplifting listen.

Unfinished

Written and narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Unfinished by Priyanka Chopra Jonas offers a glimpse into her life, from her formative years to navigating her career and what it takes to succeed in the Indian film industry. It is an honest account of the challenges she faced and learnings from her dual-continent 20-year-long career in India and Hollywood. With all the elements to make it a must-listen for all, her story will definitely inspire a generation worldwide to gather their courage, embrace their ambition, and commit to the hard work of following their dreams.

A Balancing Act

Written and narrated by Monisha Singh Katial

A Balancing Act is a podcast series that serves as an ode to every hard working and multi-tasking Indian woman. The series is a tribute to all the lovely daughters, doting mothers, and responsible daughters-in-law who also stick to their passions in life. Narrated by the humorous Raveena Tandon, celebrity wife Mridula Tripathi, and renowned entrepreneur Kalpana Saroj, the series highlights their inspiring journey right from being the sole breadwinner, starting their career early on to reinventing themselves for a second shot at their career.

Mad Mommas

Written by: Anu Singh Choudhary; Narrated by: Richa Anirudh

Mad Mommas is an 8-part Audible Original series that deals with the poignant realities of different stages of motherhood experienced by four women through marriage, career, kids, family, life, and the Covid lockdown. Richa Anirudh, the narrator is a TV anchor who has just become a mother, the other women we learn about as the series progresses include a stay-at-home mum, a psychotherapist, and a mother of a teen who is her counselor. This fictional audio drama series unravels many untouched aspects of the lives of urban women through secrets they fear to share openly: insecurities, professional & domestic struggles, and the tug between ‘what should be’ and ‘what I want’.

When Women Ruled the World

Written and narrated by: Kara Cooney

This compelling Audiobook deep dives into the remarkable lives of six female stalwarts from Hatshepsut to Cleopatra. Women who ruled with grit and power, and served as a beacon of light for feminist revolutions throughout history. Eminent Egyptologist Kara Cooney illustrates inspirational anecdotes of female leadership and liberation of women breaking patriarchal obstacles in ancient Egypt, making it an empowering listen this Women’s Day.

Indomitable

Written by: Arundhati Bhattacharya; Narrated by: Shivani Vakil Savant

Indomitable is the account of Arundhati Bhattacharya who hailed from small settlements in Bhilai and Bokaro and then went on to chair India’s largest bank. The listeners get a glimpse of her childhood, early education, and the commencement of her career at SBI. Regular job transfers made her life as a woman banker difficult with added family responsibilities. Grappled by a male hierarchical setup in the banking world, Arundhati emerged as a pioneer in customer-centric and digitally advanced banking on a national level. Indomitable will invigorate you to break barriers, push forward and achieve greater heights.

Valmiki’s Women

Written by: Anand Neelakantan; Narrated by: Meher Acharia Dar

Anand Neelakantan a well-known author explores various themes of Valmiki’s timeless saga – Ramayana. These stories of love, compassion, bravery, and devotion look at women’s lives through the Vedic civilisation gaze. In this narration, listeners get to experience ancient tales from a feminist perspective centered around lovers, sisters, wives, and mothers who hold the epic Ramayana together.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230308-121808