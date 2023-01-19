A 10-year-old girl was set ablaze in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Thursday and sustained severe burns in wake of her asking some youths to stay away from a group of girls who were dancing in a marriage function, police said.

The marriage function was held a couple of days ago and the accused waited for two days before committing the crime on Thursday.

Vaishali’s Superintendent of Police, Maneesh, said: “We have recorded the statement of the victim and registered an FIR against two persons. Raids are on to nab them.”

The victim belongs to a village that comes under Raja Pakar police station.

The victim, in a statement to the police. said: “We went to a marriage ceremony of Raushan Bhaiya in the village where I, along with some other girls, were dancing at one place. Some youths came there and started dancing with us. We objected to them and requested to go away from our group. They finally went away.”

“Next day, we went with the baraat to the bride’s village. While returning, the two youths intercepted me and threatened me with dire consequences. I came to my house and slept with my grandmother without informing her about the incident. On Thursday morning, I went out in the morning to relieve myself where two youths grabbed me and took me to the isolated place. They poured petrol on my body and set me blaze. I immediately raised the alarm and some local farmers of the village rescued me,” she said in the statement.

The victim was admitted in Sadar hospital in Hajipur with severe burns on some parts of her body.

