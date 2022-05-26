The Kerala Police, which had taken two activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for using a 10-year-old boy to lead a rally where provocative slogans against non-Muslims were raised, on Thursday identified the boy.

This incident occurred on Saturday at a PFI rally held in Alappuzha.

After the video of the boy leading the sloganeering went viral, the police got into the act after numerous protests against this act surfaced and even the Kerala High Court took up the issue.

According to the police, the boy is a resident of Ernakulam and as the Alappuzha police, which is probing the case, reached his residence on Thursday, it was found locked and the inmates have all gone into hiding.

The boy’s father has also been identified and is a known PFI activists and had taken part in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

The boy was brought to Alappuzha to take part in the rally of the PFI by his father and he was seen sitting on the shoulders of a man called Anzar, and leading the sloganeering.

Anzar, who hails from Kottayam district, is in police custody and so is one of the main organisers of the rally at Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, according to the police, more people will be taken into custody and it is likely to include the guardians of the child.

The police have registered a case against the organisers of the rally for promoting rivalry and hatred among communities.

The PFI has also tried to play down the incident and they said the slogans were against “Hindutva fascists” and not against Hindus or Christians.

