A ten-year-old boy was accidentally shot at by an 11-year-old who used a loaded gun while playing a hide and seek game.

The incident took place in Kaushambhi district on Saturday evening under the Karari police circle.

The ‘accused’ boy is the son of a local politician.

Kaushambhi Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Hemraj Meena said that around 7 p.m., three children, including one whose father owned the pistol and 10-year-old victim along with a nine-year-old boy from the neighbourhood, were playing a game.

The house belonged to a political party functionary, who is the father of the accused boy.

“In the meantime, a gunshot was heard and neighbours ran inside to find the 10-year-old lying in a pool of blood while the boy who shot him was crying out loudly. The third kid was hiding underneath the bed,” the SP said.

SP Meena said, adding that prima facie it had come to the fore that while playing, the boy took out the pistol from the cupboard and fired accidentally.

“Forensic experts have also visited the spot and a detailed probe will be carried out in the incident. The parents of the accused were not at home when the incident took place,” he added. The neighbours told us that all the three were friends and used to play together regularly,” the official said.

