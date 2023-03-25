A 10-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled pit at a brick kiln in Dilawarpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, police said.

According to the deceased Shivam’s father, Pappu Lal, his son had gone for a walk after dinner but he did not return home.

His body was later found floating in the water-filled field at midnight.

The police sent the body for autopsy while a written complaint has been filed in the case.

In his complaint, Lal alleged that the owner of Kisan Brick Field had deployed JCB machines in the field for mud procurement and excavated the land beyond the permitted limit.

Since the dug-up pit was deep, it got filled with rainwater and his son died in it.

Ghungchai police station SHO, Rajendra Sirohi, said, “An FIR is yet to be registered as the consent of the deceased’s father and other family members is awaited. They had urged us not to file a case.”

Meanwhile, the locals have claimed that Lal was offered financial compensation by the brick kiln owner for not filing an FIR in the case.

Further details are awaited.

