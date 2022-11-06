INDIA

10-yr-old watches porn, rapes 7-yr-old girl in UP

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl after watching pornographic materials on a mobile phone.

Station house officer (SHO) Pankaj Mishra said that the boy has been detained and he confessed to the crime.

“We have lodged an FIR in which the boy has been charged with rape and POCSO Act,” he said.

The boy was produced before the district juvenile board and sent to a juvenile home.

The girl’s father said she is a Class 3 student and was alone in the house when the incident took place.

When the parents came back home, they found her scared and crying.

The family informed the police about the incident immediately, said the station house officer.

“The minor boy told the police officials that he watched porn on a mobile phone that belongs to one of his relatives after which he committed the crime,” he said.

