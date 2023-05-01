INDIA

100% coverage of Jal Jeevan Mission in NE by next year: Shekhawat

NewsWire
0
0

The Central government’s flagship scheme Jal Jeevan Mission will have 100 per cent coverage in the northeast by 2024, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Monday.

Concerning the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for rural areas in the northeast, the minister said that the states have made “great progress”, citing Assam as an example, which began with about 1 per cent coverage and has now reached about 50 per cent.

“By 2024, we hope to have 100 per cent coverage in the northeast,” Shekhawat said.

The minister also said that the funds for building drinking water plants were included under the Jal Jeevan Mission and only pure drinking water is made available to the people.

Shekhawat, who presided over the Brahmaputra board’s 12th high-powered review meeting during the day, said the board has been studying and working to maximise the region’s water resources.

He also said that the northeastern region may soon get a water resource management body.

The new body will engage with the states and the Centre to find holistic solutions to the region’s water-related concerns, Shekhawat said.

“The northeastern water management authority was proposed to provide a new direction with a holistic approach. The states have mostly agreed, and the proposal has been sent to the Union Cabinet,” Shekhawat said.

“I am confident that the body will be approved during the next Parliamentary session,” he added.

The minister also said that the northeastern states are in a “crisis of either too much or too little water”.

20230501-224203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One dose administered to two-thirds of India’s adult population: Govt

    Rare albino fawn spotted in UP’s wildlife sanctuary

    Two soldiers killed in ‘accidental firing’ in J&K’s Rajouri

    Britain kicks off ‘Week of Sport’ to celebrate 75th year of...