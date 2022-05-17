The killing of nearly 100 civilians in eastern Congo last week raises concern over persistent insecurity in the area, a UN spokesman said.

Stephane Dujarric, the Chief Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, added on Tuesday that his humanitarian colleagues in Congo voiced concern after a series of deadly raids, mainly on sites for displaced people. The attacks violate international humanitarian law.

“Since early last week, close to 100 civilians have been killed in a series of attacks in the province of Ituri,” he said.

“Women and children were among the victims.”

He added that more than 500 civilians reportedly were killed since the beginning of the year. At least 12 attacks on schools and hospitals also were reported, Xinhua news agency reported.

The spokesman said attacks in April displaced more than 165,000 people in Djugu territory. Insecurity also affects humanitarian access, restricting the movement of humanitarian teams and delaying aid distribution.

