INDIA

100 FIRs, 6 arrested for pasting posters against PM across Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have arrested six men while 100 FIRs have been registered in connection with the posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi which were found pasted on the walls and poles in the national capital.

One of the posters read ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’.

As per sources, police had removed over 2,000 posters from several parts of the city.

A senior police official said that 100 FIRs were registered and six people have been arrested for objectionable posters.

The arrested people were also released on bail later.

“The FIRs were registered under sections of Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act. Police after receiving information also intercepted a van as soon as it left the AAP office. Posters were seized from the van,” said the official.

More details are awaited.

20230322-101802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will implement Udaipur declarations if elected Cong Prez: Kharge

    TN Chief Secy exempted from appearance in water bodies encroachment case

    COO of Royal Bhutan Army calls on Defence Secy to enhance...

    AI flies 90+ all-women services for IWD and JRD Tata’s first...