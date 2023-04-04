HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

The Karnataka health department is concerned as more than 100 fresh Covid cases have been reported from Bengaluru.

The state reported 284 new cases against 132 discharges in the last 24 hours till Monday evening taking the tally of active cases in the state to 1,410.

The state issues the Covid related number every day in the evening.

According to official statistics, one death has been reported, and the positivity rate for the day touched 3.22 per cent. The weekly total positivity rate is 2.90 per cent. The health department sources explained that they are seeing a steady rise in the number of cases, especially after the IPL match at Bengaluru on Sunday.

Bengaluru Urban district has reported 170 new Covid cases in one day against 50 discharges. There are 757 total active cases reported in the city.

The Shivamogga district is also seeing a steady rise in fresh cases and reported 34 new Covid cases. 20 fresh cases have been reported in Ballary which earlier reported cases in single digits. All other districts are reporting cases in zero or single digits.

The government has increased the tests and advised the people to be careful. 9,043 Covid tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours.

