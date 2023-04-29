INDIALIFESTYLE

100 sand radios made for 100th episode of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 100 radios to celebrate 100 episodes of “Mann ki Baat”, at Odisha’s Puri beach.

Pattnaik has created the 8-ft high sand art to mark the feat by using about seven tonnes of sand.

He also created a sand sculpture of the Prime Minister with 100 sand radios. Students from his sand art school joined him to complete the sculpture.

“Earlier, I created a few sand sculptures on ‘Mann ki Baat’ on different occasions. Besides, sand sculpture on radio was also created on occasions like World Radio Day,” Pattnaik said.

Modi’s flagship radio address, which aired for the first time on October 3, 2014, will complete 100 episodes on April 30.

So far, the Padma-winning artist has participated in more than 60 international sand art competitions and festivals around the world and won many prizes for our country.

He always tries to create awareness on different social issues through his sand art. His sand arts are appreciated by the UN, WHO and UN Environment.

