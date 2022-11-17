Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S. Somanath on Thursday said that about 100 startups have registered with the space agency and are working closely in various domains.

Addressing a plenary session at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 on ‘R&D of India: Innovation for Global Impact’, he said that the ISRO has signed MoUs with companies to work closely which include hand holding in space technology and building processes from start to finish.

Somanath said a significant number of companies have the potential to become big players in the space sector and ISRO is playing the role of facilitator and helping in building technologies, adding that out of the 100 startups at least 10 of them are working on developing satellites and rockets.

He also announced that Chandrayaan 3 mission will be in orbit in a few months adding that ISRO is working closely with NASA in space technology areas. He said the computer that was used in the rocket was made in India.

In his brisk presentation, he said space tourism has picked up in the world with startups evincing interest in various applications which impact the day-to-day activities.

The ISRO chairman said that the agency is playing an important role in smart city projects and smart manufacturing processes.

He said some of the areas that ISRO is working on include bringing back satellite technology, propulsion systems used in engine manufacturing which have been successfully tested, green and hybrid propulsion system, nuclear propulsion, launch of small rockets with the use of additive technologies, energy storage systems, functional materials, carbon fiber technology, electronic devices, robotics, drone technologies, quantum technology used in encryption and disruptive technologies.

