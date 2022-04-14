SOUTH ASIAWORLD

1,000 families receive relief aid in Afghanistan

About 1,000 destitute and drought-affected families in Afghanistan’s northern province of Kunduz received relief assistance on Thursday, a provincial official said.

“The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) distributed 50 kg flour, 10 litres of cooking oil, and 25 kg of rice together with packages of tea, sugar, salt and biscuits to each of the 1,000 surveyed families in Qala-i-Zal district on Thursday,” Mohammad Riza Nasiri, head of the province’s ARCS department, told Xinhua news agency.

More relief assistance would be provided to needy families in Kunduz, 250 km north of Afghanistan’s Kabul, in the coming days and weeks, according to the official.

Following the US pullout from Afghanistan last August, Washington has imposed sanctions on the Taliban-run administration and frozen more than $9 billion assets of Afghanistan’s central bank, which battered the economy in the country.

