1,000 kg of ganja seized in Haryana, one arrested

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police on Monday said it has seized 1,000 kg of ‘ganja’ (cannabis) leaf from the state’s Jhajjar district and arrested one person.

The estimated value of the contraband is Rs 1.25 crore, a spokesperson for the police said. Surjit, a resident of Hisar, was arrested.

The drug was packed in 50 bags. Paint and thinner containers were loaded in the vehicle to hide the contraband.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the contraband was being supplied from Odisha to Hisar.

Ram Mehar is the key accused of drug trafficking, the police said.

